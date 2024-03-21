Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) Shares Up 7%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. 11,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 33,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $126.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

About Jaguar Mining

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.