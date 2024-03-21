JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Shares Down 3.7%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 122,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 297,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JanOne by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

