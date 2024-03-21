Jaws Mustang Acquisition (NYSE:JWSM) Trading Down 0.1%

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 9,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 10,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $640,000.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

