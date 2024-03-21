Jefferies Financial Group Trims Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price to $145.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.63. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,119 shares of company stock worth $3,711,578 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Expedia Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

