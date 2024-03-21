Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.13 and last traded at 0.15. Approximately 21,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.15.

Jericho Energy Ventures Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.16.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

