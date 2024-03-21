JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JOAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JOANN by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JOANN by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
