JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

Get JOANN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOANN

JOANN Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

JOAN stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. JOANN has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JOANN by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JOANN by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter.

About JOANN

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.