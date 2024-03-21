JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $17.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

NVCR stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $33,538.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,836.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161 over the last three months. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NovoCure by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

