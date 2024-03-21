Jushi (JUSHF) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) is one of 55 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Jushi to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jushi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -24.16% -214.72% -10.10% Jushi Competitors -54.52% -59.37% -9.58%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 4 1 0 2.20 Jushi Competitors 241 543 908 66 2.45

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jushi and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 65.71%. Given Jushi’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jushi has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jushi and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $269.45 million -$65.10 million -2.11 Jushi Competitors $296.39 million -$157.81 million -9.50

Jushi’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Jushi. Jushi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Jushi rivals beat Jushi on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

