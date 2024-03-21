Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,195 ($15.21) and last traded at GBX 1,189 ($15.14). Approximately 18,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 23,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,156 ($14.72).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JET

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

Insider Activity at Just Eat Takeaway.com

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,211.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,160.61. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.03 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, insider Jörg Gerbig sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,385 ($17.63), for a total value of £15,013.40 ($19,113.18). Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.