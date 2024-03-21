Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider Kerry Porritt Sells 10,783 Shares

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) insider Kerry Porritt sold 10,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($12.81), for a total transaction of £108,476.98 ($138,099.27).

Kerry Porritt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Kerry Porritt acquired 15,000 shares of Keller Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 934 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £140,100 ($178,357.73).

Keller Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Keller Group stock opened at GBX 1,020 ($12.99) on Thursday. Keller Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 618.80 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,036 ($13.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of £742.36 million, a P/E ratio of 842.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 890.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 825.73.

Keller Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 31.30 ($0.40) dividend. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Keller Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,719.01%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.91) to GBX 1,300 ($16.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

