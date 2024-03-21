Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives $86.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $66.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

