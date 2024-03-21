Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

KIRK stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.20. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KIRK. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Further Reading

