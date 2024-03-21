Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $949.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $886.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $752.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $478.77 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The company has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

