Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Trading Down 0.1%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54. 53,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 372% from the average session volume of 11,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCA. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at about $7,365,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,932,000. Sandia Investment Management LP increased its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 499,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 448,059 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 491,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 70,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 48,395 shares in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was formerly known as JFG Holding I LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.