Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.11. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.