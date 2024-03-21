LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sinclair by 12.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Sinclair during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sinclair by 102.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 241,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBGI. StockNews.com cut Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Sinclair Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $25,980.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,496 shares of company stock worth $962,852 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.