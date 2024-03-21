LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $949.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $478.77 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $886.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $752.66.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,666,586. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.