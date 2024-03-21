Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.50. The stock traded as high as C$13.74 and last traded at C$13.65, with a volume of 2777529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.09.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.99.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The stock has a market cap of C$10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8100183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

