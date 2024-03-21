Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). 179,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,210,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

Made Tech Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.52.

Made Tech Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Made Tech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Made Tech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.