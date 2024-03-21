Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,150,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $4,248,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMP opened at $430.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.72 and its 200 day moving average is $364.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.85 and a 12-month high of $433.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

