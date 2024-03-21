Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 911 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 911 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $271.67 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $272.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.62.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

