Marcum Wealth LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 898 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,380. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $254.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.34 and a 200-day moving average of $233.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.