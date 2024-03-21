Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,226 shares of company stock worth $17,061,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $959.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $966.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $954.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $874.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.