Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

PPL Trading Up 0.1 %

PPL opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 103.00%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

