MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $39.00 Average PT from Brokerages

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HZO. StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

In other news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,445,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 19.1% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 708,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $683.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $527.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

