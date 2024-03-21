Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Shares Up 0.7%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 1,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 28,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02.
About Meituan
Meituan operates as a tech retail company in China and internationally. It operates through Core Local Commerce and New Initiatives segments. The company offers food delivery services; helps consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels, and attraction and transportation ticketing.
