Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Shares Up 0.4%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 9,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 10,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $41.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 27,676 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.