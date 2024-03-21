Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Shares Up 0.4%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 9,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 10,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $41.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile
Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.
