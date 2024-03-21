Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.95. Approximately 725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

Mineral Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36.

Mineral Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

