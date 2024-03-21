Mizuho Raises Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $13.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TME. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after buying an additional 6,088,504 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,169,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,850 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

