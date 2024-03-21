MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of MP stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,669,000 after purchasing an additional 254,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,933,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MP Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,965,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,498,000 after acquiring an additional 200,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MP Materials by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,122,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,976,000 after acquiring an additional 411,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

