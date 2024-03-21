Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.38. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.31 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,212,912.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

