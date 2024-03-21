Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.8% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 154.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.11.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

