Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.36

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.36 and last traded at $61.16, with a volume of 298178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

