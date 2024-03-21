Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) vs. PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Head-To-Head Review

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Naspers has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Naspers and PSQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naspers $6.78 billion 4.62 $4.33 billion N/A N/A PSQ $5.69 million 24.26 -$53.33 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than PSQ.

This table compares Naspers and PSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naspers N/A N/A N/A PSQ N/A N/A -34.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Naspers and PSQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naspers 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

PSQ has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.00%. Given PSQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than Naspers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Naspers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of PSQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books, as well as provides ecommerce and media logistics services. Naspers Limited was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc. operates an app and website that connects Americans to businesses that share values online and in local communities. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from different industries and 1.6 million consumer members. The company leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

