National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $83.74 and last traded at $83.52, with a volume of 2839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.37.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.7841 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.
National Bank of Canada Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
