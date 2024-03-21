NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 310.63 ($3.95).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 280 ($3.56) in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.93) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 325 ($4.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NatWest Group

NatWest Group Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £2,691.78 ($3,426.84). 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LON NWG opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.13) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 168 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 280.20 ($3.57). The stock has a market cap of £21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 226.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 220.11.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,469.39%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

