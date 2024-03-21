NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Receives $18.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NCR Voyix Trading Up 2.8 %

VYX stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.58. NCR Voyix has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

