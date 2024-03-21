Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Neste Oyj from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

Neste Oyj Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $13.47 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.27. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

