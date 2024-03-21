NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $126.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.
Shares of NetEase stock opened at $107.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. NetEase has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89.
NetEase Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
