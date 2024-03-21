NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $126.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

NetEase Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $107.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. NetEase has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

