Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 0.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $580.00 to $705.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $624.73 and last traded at $621.72. 409,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,724,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $620.74.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.67.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $271.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $565.17 and its 200 day moving average is $480.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

