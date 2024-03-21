New York Times (NYSE:NYT) versus Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Free Report) and New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of New York Times shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of New York Times shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schibsted ASA and New York Times’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schibsted ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New York Times $2.43 billion 2.94 $232.39 million $1.39 31.25

Analyst Ratings

New York Times has higher revenue and earnings than Schibsted ASA.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Schibsted ASA and New York Times, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schibsted ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 New York Times 0 3 3 0 2.50

New York Times has a consensus price target of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.13%. Given New York Times’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York Times is more favorable than Schibsted ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Schibsted ASA and New York Times’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schibsted ASA N/A N/A N/A New York Times 9.58% 16.48% 10.66%

Summary

New York Times beats Schibsted ASA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others. The company also publishes newspapers under the VG, Aftenposten, E24, Bergens Tidende, Stavanger Aftenblad, Aftonbladet, Svenska Dagbladet, and Omni brands in paper and digital format; and operates Podme, a podcast platform. In addition, the company distributes newspapers and parcels for businesses and consumers under the Helthjem and Morgenlevering brands. Further, it has a portfolio of digital companies, which include Lendo that offers digital marketplaces for consumer lending; Prisjakt, which offers price comparison for consumers; Ingrid, a delivery platform; Tørn, a marketplace for surplus construction goods; and Savr, a fund platform. The company operates in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, other European countries, and internationally. Schibsted ASA was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast. The company also offers The Athletic, a sports media product; Cooking, a recipe product; Games, a puzzle games product; and Audio, an audio product. In addition, it offers a portfolio of advertising products and services to advertisers, such as luxury goods, technology, and financial companies, to promote products, services or brands on digital platforms in the form of display ads, audio and video, in print in the form of column-inch ads, and at live events; and Wirecutter, a product review and recommendation product. Further, the company licenses content to digital aggregators in the business, professional, academic and library markets, and third-party digital platforms; articles, graphics, and photographs, including newspapers, magazines, and websites; and for use in television, films, and books, as well as provide rights to reprint articles, and create and sell new digests. Additionally, it engages in commercial printing and distribution for third parties; and operates the NYTimes.com website. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

