NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $38.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXRT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE NXRT opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $800.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.12%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

