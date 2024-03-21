NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.57. NextNav shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 67,049 shares changing hands.

Get NextNav alerts:

Specifically, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,115,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,805.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextNav news, Director Neil S. Subin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,115,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,805.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 655,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,851.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 883,000 shares of company stock worth $3,806,160 and sold 96,002 shares worth $421,598. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextNav Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $535.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

NextNav Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextNav by 173.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NextNav by 189.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.