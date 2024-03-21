NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.57. NextNav shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 67,049 shares changing hands.
Specifically, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,115,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,805.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextNav news, Director Neil S. Subin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,115,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,805.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 655,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,851.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 883,000 shares of company stock worth $3,806,160 and sold 96,002 shares worth $421,598. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NextNav Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $535.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.28.
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.
