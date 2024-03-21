NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NMI

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NMI has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NMI

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,863 shares of company stock worth $9,622,811. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NMI by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NMI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in NMI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.