Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $390.37 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.54 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.22.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

