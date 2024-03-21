Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $16,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.

Shares of BECN opened at $94.05 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $94.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -200.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

