Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $15,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

DRI stock opened at $174.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.84.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

