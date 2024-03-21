Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 16,174 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,910 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 16,174 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $25,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after buying an additional 1,101,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $132.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.11 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

