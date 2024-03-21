Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,023 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Qualys were worth $17,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Qualys alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 46.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after buying an additional 80,079 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 59.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Qualys during the third quarter worth $1,329,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Qualys by 24.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $388,648.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,493 shares in the company, valued at $18,344,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $388,648.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,344,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,107 shares of company stock worth $2,548,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $167.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average is $173.39. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QLYS

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.