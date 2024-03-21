Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 40,294 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,294 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Exelon were worth $19,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 450,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 31,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 299.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 641,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 481,127 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

